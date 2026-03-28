BI arrests 3 Pakistanis for immigration violations in GenSan

Initial investigation showed that Arslan Ali had overstayed in the country for nearly five years and admitted to having a pending deportation case, while Suleman Ali was found to be holding only a tourist visa.

A third foreign national, identified as Mudassar Miraj, was also encountered during the operation.

Records showed that his work visa had expired in February 2026, although he claimed to have a pending application for extension. He was also taken in for verification.

The arrested individuals are facing charges for violating the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, as amended, for overstaying and engaging in gainful employment without the proper visa or permit.