ENRO Bataan warns sensitive groups as Navotas landfill smoke affects air quality

The agency has advised these individuals to limit heavy outdoor activities.

ENRO cited that the poor air quality is due to local emissions, as well as the effects of the burning Navotas landfill, exacerbated by hot weather, which can contribute to photochemical smog.

The Philippine Space Agency has confirmed that smog from the burning landfill in Navotas City has reached the province of Bataan.

According to satellite data, a high concentration of nitrogen dioxide has spread across a large area of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

It can be recalled that the Navotas City landfill fire started on the night of April 10, and authorities are still conducting operations to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.