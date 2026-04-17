Tourism chief pushes agency alignment with infra, growth plans

Angara-Mathay emphasized the need for stronger coordination to ensure tourism programs support broader infrastructure and development goals.

“I join the Department at a time when the global environment remains uncertain and increasingly complex. These conditions call for clarity of purpose, strong coordination, and steady leadership across all levels of the Department,” she said.

She underscored that tourism remains a key driver of inclusive economic growth, stressing the sector’s role in supporting livelihoods, strengthening enterprises and creating opportunities for communities.

The meeting followed her earlier engagement with the DOT executive committee after taking her oath of office, where she called for professionalism, accountability and collaboration across the department.