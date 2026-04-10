Mathay, MSME champ, steers DoT

Sources said Mathay was shortlisted to back the country’s creative industry, which First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos is also promoting.

In a statement, the Palace said her appointment as DoT chief brings in a seasoned public servant with decades of experience in trade, investment, and international economic engagement.

Her former stint as Commercial Counselor resulted in strategic partnerships with Japanese industries, one of the country’s key sources of investment, technology and tourism.

“Her appointment reflects the administration’s push to position tourism not only as a cultural showcase, but as a strong driver of jobs, businesses, and regional development,” the Palace said.

Stronger Pinoy businesses

Angara-Mathay, throughout her career, has led programs that link global partnerships to concrete outcomes, including supporting enterprise development, strengthening industries and expanding opportunities for Filipino businesses, especially medium, small and micro enterprises.

“With her appointment, the administration aims to further align tourism with economic growth, attract more investments, support local industries, and ensure that the gains from tourism are felt across the regions,” the Palace said.

The new DoT chief is the wife of Robbie Mathay, former president of the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry.

Prior to her appointment, Angara-Mathay served as a commercial counselor at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo, where she headed strategic partnerships with Japanese industries, a key source of investment, technology and tourism.