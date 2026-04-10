Marcos names Dita Angara-Mathay as tourism chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Dita Angara-Mathay as secretary of the Department of Tourism, bringing in a veteran in trade and international economic engagement.
Angara-Mathay previously served as commercial counselor at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo, where she worked with Japanese industries, a key source of investments, technology, and tourists for the Philippines.
Malacañang said her appointment signals a push to position tourism not only as a cultural showcase but also as a driver of jobs, business growth, and regional development.
Throughout her career, Angara-Mathay has led programs linking global partnerships to local outcomes, particularly in supporting industries and expanding opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises.
The administration aims to align tourism more closely with economic growth by attracting investments, supporting local industries, and ensuring benefits reach communities nationwide.