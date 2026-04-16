Vena builds new Ilocos solar plant in P2.7B transaction

Important milestone

“The Astra Solar Power Project represents another important milestone in expanding sustainable and affordable clean energy capacity in the Philippines,” said Simone Grasso, chief investment officer at Vena Group and Global Head of Vena Nexus.

Project deepens Vena’s Ilocos Norte presence

“This project deepens our presence in Ilocos Norte and builds on the strong operational track record of our existing assets in the region.”

Security Bank backed the project with a senior debt facility, with Security Bank Capital acting as Mandated Lead Arranger, Green Loan Coordinator and Hedging Bank.

To date, the Vena Group operates two solar facilities and is building the 300 MWp Opus Solar Energy Project in the Ilocos region.