First Gen starts P2.1-B Batangas solar push

“This means farmers can continue cultivating crops even as solar panels generate electricity above. Energy production does not have to displace agriculture; the two can work together, allowing the same land to support both food production and clean energy,” Puno said.

Once operational, the facility will be embedded within the distribution system of Batangas Electric Cooperative II, which is expected to improve the quality and reliability of electricity service in the area.

Power from the project is also expected to supply the nearby First Philippine Industrial Park, a 520-hectare economic zone about 11 kilometers from the site that hosts more than 150 locators.

The solar facility will help complete First Gen’s plan to increase its generating capacity to 13,000 MW by 2030, or roughly an additional 9,000 MW from current levels.

First Gen currently operates about 1,700 MW of capacity from 30 hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind facilities nationwide.

The company is also expanding through other clean energy investments, including plans to acquire a 33 percent stake in the pumped storage hydropower portfolio of Prime Infrastructure Capital, which includes the 600-MW Wawa project in Rizal and the 1,400-MW Ahunan project in Laguna.

First Gen also holds a 40 percent stake with Prime Infra in four gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 MW, which support baseload requirements and help offset the intermittency of renewable sources.

In addition, the company has a joint venture with PT DSSR Daya Mas Sakti, a subsidiary of PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk, to jointly develop six geothermal power projects with a combined potential capacity of 440 MW.