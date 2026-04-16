ArenaPlus rolls out MVP Bracket challenge

As part of its ongoing NBA Playoffs MVP: Battle for the Most Valuable Predictor campaign, ArenaPlus introduced the P100 Million MVP Bracket — another prize pool within the free-to-play prediction contest — bringing bracket-style competition to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffs.
Designed for fans who live and breathe the game, the P100 Million MVP Bracket puts sports knowledge and instinct to the test, giving participants a chance to win a guaranteed P100 million prize by predicting the winners of all Playoffs matchups.
The challenge is now ongoing until 18 April and it invites eligible ArenaPlus users aged 21 and above to submit their predictions, with two free prediction tickets available — no deposit, no betting, and no entry fee required.
At the core of the challenge is a format familiar to seasoned basketball fans: the bracket. Participants must predict the winning team across all 15 NBA playoffs matchups. The P100 million prize will be awarded to the participant with the highest number of correct predictions, with ties determined by the earliest valid submission.
Participants with the next highest number of correct picks will equally split the P50 million shared prize pool, awarded to the highest-performing group below the grand prize winner — such as those with 14 correct picks, or the next closest tier if no entries fall within that level.
All valid entries submitted throughout the campaign period are also automatically included in a raffle draw, where participants can win P1 million each for 10 winners and P100,000 each for 100 winners, further expanding opportunities to win for participating users.
ArenaPlus head Erick Su said the campaign reflects how Filipino fans naturally engage with the game.
“Filipino fans don’t just watch basketball — they analyze it, debate it, and make their own predictions,” Su said. “With the P100 Million MVP Bracket, we’re turning that passion into a more interactive experience.”
“This is about celebrating fan intuition — giving them a platform to test their knowledge, engage with the NBA Playoffs in a deeper way, and be rewarded for it.”