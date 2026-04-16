ArenaPlus rolls out MVP Bracket challenge

The challenge is now ongoing until 18 April and it invites eligible ArenaPlus users aged 21 and above to submit their predictions, with two free prediction tickets available — no deposit, no betting, and no entry fee required.

At the core of the challenge is a format familiar to seasoned basketball fans: the bracket. Participants must predict the winning team across all 15 NBA playoffs matchups. The P100 million prize will be awarded to the participant with the highest number of correct predictions, with ties determined by the earliest valid submission.

Participants with the next highest number of correct picks will equally split the P50 million shared prize pool, awarded to the highest-performing group below the grand prize winner — such as those with 14 correct picks, or the next closest tier if no entries fall within that level.