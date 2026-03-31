Brownlee backs P1B ArenaPlus playoffs prediction contest

The free-to-play contest, dubbed “Playoffs MVP: Battle for the Most Valuable Predictor,” runs from 21 March to 10 April and is open to participants aged 21 and above. ArenaPlus said no deposit, wagers or entry fees are required to join.

“All fans, make sure you join the [Playoffs] MVP challenge. One billion pesos, [there’s] nothing to lose. So, make sure you join,” Brownlee said.