Brownlee backs P1B ArenaPlus playoffs prediction contest

Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee is urging Filipinos to join a P1 billion playoffs brackets prediction contest offered by ArenaPlus, calling it “bigger than the lottery.”
The free-to-play contest, dubbed “Playoffs MVP: Battle for the Most Valuable Predictor,” runs from 21 March to 10 April and is open to participants aged 21 and above. ArenaPlus said no deposit, wagers or entry fees are required to join.
“All fans, make sure you join the [Playoffs] MVP challenge. One billion pesos, [there’s] nothing to lose. So, make sure you join,” Brownlee said.
“Man, it’s huge. It’s bigger than the lottery. Especially if you’re a sports fan and you’ve been following Playoffs basketball, I think it’ll be very fun,” he added.
The contest requires participants to correctly predict playoff matchups, winners for each round and the exact number of games per series to win the grand prize. Each participant is given two free prediction tickets.
All valid entries will also qualify for raffle draws, with cash prizes including ₱1 million each for 10 winners and ₱100,000 each for 100 winners.