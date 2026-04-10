E-bus program launched to mitigate rising fuel costs

The initiative has garnered support from the Department of Energy (DOE), which sees it as an important step towards reducing the country’s dependency on volatile fuel sources while providing an affordable and sustainable solution for commuters.

In her statement, DOE Secretary Sharon Garin emphasized that the electric bus program aligns with the government’s long-term strategy to develop a sustainable and cleaner transport system.

“This initiative shows that we can protect commuters from rising fuel costs while advancing a cleaner and more sustainable transport system,” Garin said.

“Through strong public-private collaboration, we are making affordable and reliable mobility a reality for every Filipino,” she added

The launch of the program marks a significant step in the Philippines’ ongoing efforts to transition to electric vehicles, especially in public transport.

Data show that the number of electric vehicles in the country has already seen substantial growth, with 60,906 EVs registered by the end of 2025—a 2.5-fold increase from the previous year.

This surge in adoption is further supported by charging rates for electric vehicles, which is also more stable than fuel prices, with national averages of PHP 24.03 per kWh for AC charging and PHP 30.15 per kWh for DC fast charging.

Initial operations of electric transport programs have already shown strong demand, with thousands of passengers served in early runs, highlighting the potential of e-transport solutions to benefit both commuters and operators.