QC blaze kills 2 children

Fire officials raised the first alarm at 4:07 a.m. and declared the fire out by 4:39 a.m. Once the flames were contained, responders discovered the three victims inside the shop. Both the manager and the helper were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

Authorities have not yet announced the specific charges to be filed against the suspect.

In the wake of the incident, the QCPD announced it will intensify an information drive regarding city ordinances, specifically those involving public decorum.

Police officials said the move is intended to better engage the public, develop a deeper understanding of regulations, and ensure consistent implementation.

The initiative aims to reinforce respect for community standards while ensuring that ordinances remain fair and sensitive to the concerns of all sectors, particularly the most vulnerable, the QCPD said in a statement.

They added that the goal is to encourage self-compliance among residents to build a “disciplined citizenry.”

The QCPD reiterated that maintaining peace and order requires trust and cooperation within the community. In a report released 7 April, the district cited that 437 individuals were caught violating the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s “Safer Cities Initiative.”

Those violations included 213 people cited for being half-naked in public, 131 minors caught breaking curfew, and 60 individuals apprehended for public drinking.