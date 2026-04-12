Early morning fire in QC yields three casualties

Three victims, including two minors, were found dead after a fire broke out at an LPG store in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City, this Sunday morning.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the blaze stemmed from a dispute between the store's manager and a 21-year-old helper.

The helper, who was said to have been drunk at the time of the incident, reportedly made verbal threats of arson towards the manager prior to the incident.

Based on officials who responded to the incident, the fire was raised to a first alarm at around 4:07 a.m. but was subsequently declared out at 4:39 a.m.