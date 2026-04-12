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DNA headlines ‘Gala to the Max’ anthem

MEMBERS of P-pop group DNA perform in the music video for 'Gala to the Max,' highlighting vibrant youth culture and everyday lifestyle experiences.
MEMBERS of P-pop group DNA perform in the music video for 'Gala to the Max,' highlighting vibrant youth culture and everyday lifestyle experiences.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Watch SM
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Rising P-pop group DNA takes center stage in the “Gala to the Max” campaign, delivering an upbeat anthem that captures the energy of everyday hangouts and shared experiences.

The music video, launched in partnership with SM Supermalls, showcases a mix of activities — from bonding with friends to shopping and dining — reflecting how young Filipinos express themselves and connect through different “gala” moments.

MEMBERS of P-pop group DNA perform in the music video for 'Gala to the Max,' highlighting vibrant youth culture and everyday lifestyle experiences.
We stannin’ hard: Best new finds in Luzon with SM Supermalls

Positioned as a celebration of “every tribe,” the campaign highlights inclusivity and the diverse lifestyles of today’s youth, with DNA embodying the spirit of fun, creativity, and self-expression.

The anthem underscores how everyday spaces such as SM Supermalls can transform into hubs of connection and memorable experiences, resonating with a generation that values both individuality and community.

DNA P-pop Gala to the Max SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls campaign 2026 Philippines
Filipino P-pop music video SM malls

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