We stannin’ hard: Best new finds in Luzon with SM Supermalls

We are all about that stan life. A new album from a rising artist? Fanboy/ fangirl mode activated. A freshly opened concept store? Consider us a fan. Entering your fitness era? Support. Whether it’s a personality we love or a lifestyle we aspire to, as long as it resonates with the life we want, we are stanning hard.
Here at SM Supermalls, you don’t need to look any further. Everything — and we mean everything — that will get you hyped up for months is right here. From sizzling discoveries across Luzon to everyday essentials that truly deliver, these stores have us hooked — we just can’t get enough. As your most-loved mall, SM continues to be an icon worthy of all our attention.
Ah, yes, food. Who isn’t a fan, right? From familiar dining destinations to new food hubs to explore, we are stanning hard!
Pho Hoa
A fan of Vietnamese classics? The first Pho Hoa in Cavite — opening soon at U p p e r Ground Level, SM City Bacoor — serves soulful pho bowls alongside staples like spring rolls, vermicelli, and flavorful rice plates. With meals that’ll remind you of your last trip to Vietnam, Pho Hoa is the perfect spot to savor the familiar flavors of the country.
Frankie’s new York Buffalo Wings
For all our Buffalo wings stans, the first-in-Bulacan Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings at the West Wing of SM City Marilao brings its iconic variations to the table, with flavors ranging from classic buffalo to garlic parmesan and honey sriracha. Craving wings? This is your chance to dig in until you drop.
Manam
And if you’re simply a fan of home, Manam in the Ground Level of SM City Marilao is your best pick! The first in Bulacan, Manam elevates Filipino comfort food with creative twists. Ever heard of their iconic Watermelon Beef Sinigang? Yep, that’s Manam for you!
If she’s having it, we’re ALL having it. Trends let us feel part of a community where we truly belong. From accessories you can carry all day to lifestyle must-haves, we’re all about riding the hype.
Aquaflask designs
If you’re a fan of carrying your personality with you, the first-in Batangas AquaFlask Designs makes hydration look good with functional, sleek tumblers that you can customize — from colors and sizes to all the accessories you can pair them with.
Opening soon at the Ground Level of SM City Batangas, AquaFlask Designs lets your personality shine through, whether you’re heading to the gym, to class, or just malling around SM.
Sunnies Studios
Sunnies Studios remains a go to staple for eyewear and lifestyle essentials. Its newest store at the Ground Level of SM City San Pablo brings that signature cool directly to your everyday wardrobe and gets you looking like your idol. Known for trendy and timeless styles, Sunnies Studios offers a range of eyewear for all our accessories stans out there.
The Loop
All for our tech-savvy stans, The Loop at Level 3 of SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown is your newest go-to spot for anything gadget and gadget accessories, bringing in products that are sure to empower you, whether you’re a student, a professional, or just vibin’ through life.
Decathlon
For sport and adventure stans who love gearing up for every experience, the newest Decathlon at Level 3 of SM City Grand Central brings over 70 sports’ worth of equipment, apparel, and accessories into one space. From running shoes to yoga mats, hiking gear to swim essentials, the Decathlon location makes it simple to shop for everything you need to stay active and stylish.
Wellness first? Healthy fitness habits? We can’t help but stan those who take good care of themselves — and lowkey, we all aspire to be like them!
Iremia Headspa
If wellness is your goal this year, Iremia Headspa at the 2nd Level of SM City Clark is where self-care becomes part of your everyday life. A first in SM, it offers structured head and scalp treatments focused on relaxation and reset. Wanna be your own #1 fan? This is the spot for anyone ready to take their well-being seriously
Anytime Fitness
For fitness stans focused on building a healthier body, the new Anytime Fitness at the Lower Ground Floor of SM City Trece Martires brings the globally recognized 24/7 gym experience right into your routine. Equipped with machines and tools for every fitness goal, AF is where your fitness journey becomes more accessible and more fun to return to.
ICONIC — SM Supermalls stand here! From the best in fitness and wellness to dining concepts you’re sure to love, whatever you’re craving in life, your most-loved SM Supermalls have got it all for you.
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