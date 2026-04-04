We stannin’ hard: Best new finds in Luzon with SM Supermalls

We are all about that stan life. A new album from a rising artist? Fanboy/ fangirl mode activated. A freshly opened concept store? Consider us a fan. Entering your fitness era? Support. Whether it’s a personality we love or a lifestyle we aspire to, as long as it resonates with the life we want, we are stanning hard.

Here at SM Supermalls, you don’t need to look any further. Everything — and we mean everything — that will get you hyped up for months is right here. From sizzling discoveries across Luzon to everyday essentials that truly deliver, these stores have us hooked — we just can’t get enough. As your most-loved mall, SM continues to be an icon worthy of all our attention.