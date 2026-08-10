Established by the Philippine Foundation for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled Inc. in 1974, the biennial Apolinario Mabini Awards recognize organizations and developments that promote the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

“These awards affirm our commitment to creating spaces where everyone can participate fully and independently. As our portfolio grows, accessibility will remain central to how we design, build and operate our developments,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

SM Supermalls received 12 distinctions covering mall expansions and improvements to existing properties.

SM City Bicutan and SM City Fairview received Special Awards on Expansion for Substantial Compliance with Batas Pambansa Blg. 344, or the Accessibility Law.

SM City Dasmariñas, SM City San Pablo, SM City Telabastagan, SM City Urdaneta Central and SM City Tarlac received Special Awards for Correcting Deficiencies.

SM City East Ortigas, SM City Sto. Tomas, SM City Bacolod North Block Extension and SM Center Angono received Bronze Awards, while SM City Roxas received a Silver Award.

SM Offices also received two Bronze Awards for Three E-Com Center and Five E-Com Center at the Mall of Asia Complex.

The two developments are part of the six-building E-Com Campus, which combines Grade A office spaces and sustainable building features with accessibility measures intended to allow employees, clients and visitors of varying abilities to navigate the developments independently.

The Accessibility Law, enacted on 25 February 1983, requires public and private buildings, utilities and transportation services to provide accessibility features for persons with disabilities, including ramps, railings and designated parking spaces.