Alden Richards: On scenic rides, picture-perfect moments

Whether he’s cycling through the misty mountains of Rizal or cruising along the rolling hills of Batangas, Alden makes it a point to soak it all in. “I love to take pictures of sceneries and surroundings whenever I go cycling,” he shares, flashing his signature warm smile.

Armed with his Vivo device, he captures breathtaking shots — from golden hour glows to serene sunset dips. For Alden, it’s more than just a hobby; it’s a mindful ritual. “You get to appreciate nature and it’s good for your health,” he says.

These rides serve as a gentle reminder to slow down in an otherwise fast-paced world. “It’s about appreciating the simple things in life,” he reflects.

At the heart of this experience is Vivo’s advanced camera system. The 200MP OIS Ultra-Clear Main Camera delivers stunning detail — capturing lush greens, dramatic skies, and tranquil paths with remarkable clarity. No filters needed; the technology does all the work.

And that’s exactly what resonates with the Pambansang Bae.“The beauty we are looking for is just right in front of us,” Alden shares, encouraging fans to grab their bikes — and their phones — and discover it for themselves.