Alden Richards: On scenic rides, picture-perfect moments

Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards isn’t just lighting up screens and stages — he’s out on the road, pedaling through scenic trails with a smartphone in hand, perfectly embodying the spirit of a star who’s always on the go.
As Vivo's brand ambassador, Alden seamlessly fuses his love for adventure with Vivo’s cutting-edge imaging technology, transforming everyday bike rides into moments of pure inspiration.
Whether he’s cycling through the misty mountains of Rizal or cruising along the rolling hills of Batangas, Alden makes it a point to soak it all in. “I love to take pictures of sceneries and surroundings whenever I go cycling,” he shares, flashing his signature warm smile.
Armed with his Vivo device, he captures breathtaking shots — from golden hour glows to serene sunset dips. For Alden, it’s more than just a hobby; it’s a mindful ritual. “You get to appreciate nature and it’s good for your health,” he says.
These rides serve as a gentle reminder to slow down in an otherwise fast-paced world. “It’s about appreciating the simple things in life,” he reflects.
At the heart of this experience is Vivo’s advanced camera system. The 200MP OIS Ultra-Clear Main Camera delivers stunning detail — capturing lush greens, dramatic skies, and tranquil paths with remarkable clarity. No filters needed; the technology does all the work.
And that’s exactly what resonates with the Pambansang Bae.“The beauty we are looking for is just right in front of us,” Alden shares, encouraging fans to grab their bikes — and their phones — and discover it for themselves.
Whether you’re a cycling newbie or a seasoned trail rider, his message is clear: health, happiness and high-quality captures all begin with a simple ride outdoors.
Alden recently marked a new milestone in his fitness journey after taking part in the Ironman 70.3 in Davao City, where he competed as part of a relay team and completed the cycling leg of the race. Fresh off the achievement, he is now setting his sights even higher, as he prepares to compete in his first full triathlon next year, further proving that his transition from screen star to serious athlete is only just beginning.