Alden Richards wins over doubters

“Sleep is very important. I think sometimes natetake for granted natin siya. We should always have eight hours of sleep,” he said in an appearance at BeautyCon.

He added that proper hydration is crucial, especially given the country’s tropical climate, and encouraged people to be more mindful of their daily routines. Beyond fitness, the actor also underscored the importance of skincare, saying, “Everyone should be taking care of their skin. It’s something that we shouldn’t be taking for granted at this age.”

His performance in the marathon earned praise from his relay teammates, businessman Nico Bolzico and content creator Wil Dasovich, who both admitted they initially had reservations about his ability to keep up with the physical demands of the race. Bolzico shared that he was uncertain whether Richards could fully prepare while juggling taping commitments, recalling, “I wasn’t sure he had what it takes to fully prepare, perform and represent BYD in an Ironman.”

However, Bolzico said his perspective shifted during the training period, as Richards consistently showed up and put in the effort despite a packed schedule. The actor reportedly went straight from tapings to training sessions, demonstrating a different level of commitment.