LOVIN’ LOCAL SWIMWEAR

Before we get into it, let’s break swimsuit shopping down a little bit. Us girlies come in all shapes and sizes, with some a little curvier, some a little leaner, maybe some are petite, or maybe some are just looking for something a bit more modest. These brands have ticked all those boxes, without holding back on the style and coolness factor — with cute accents like resin rings, bows and cute prints. Pick out a reversible one, and you suddenly have several looks for the price of one bikini! Even the trendier pieces come in sizes up to 4XL for some — with photos to show how they’ll look across body types. Once you see the one that sparks joy, snap it up, because now is your time to bask in the sunshine!