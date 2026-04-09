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LOVIN’ LOCAL SWIMWEAR

Sun’s out, which means it’s time to get your tan and swim on in the cutest local swimwear brands.
LOVIN’ LOCAL SWIMWEAR
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Oooh, that’s hot! And we’re not just talking about the temperature. Summer is in full swing, and everyone is jonesing for a chance to hit the beach, or for time to lounge by the pool. In nothing less than the cutest swimwear, of course! Which means a bit of shopping is in order. The fun part? There is a whole array of really cool local brands you can choose from, whether you are a maillot or a bikini girlie.

LOVIN’ LOCAL SWIMWEAR
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Before we get into it, let’s break swimsuit shopping down a little bit. Us girlies come in all shapes and sizes, with some a little curvier, some a little leaner, maybe some are petite, or maybe some are just looking for something a bit more modest. These brands have ticked all those boxes, without holding back on the style and coolness factor — with cute accents like resin rings, bows and cute prints. Pick out a reversible one, and you suddenly have several looks for the price of one bikini! Even the trendier pieces come in sizes up to 4XL for some — with photos to show how they’ll look across body types. Once you see the one that sparks joy, snap it up, because now is your time to bask in the sunshine!

BLACKBOUGH Swim just screams main character energy with its cool boho vibe, fun colors and sexy cuts. Beach babes can check out their new styles at their Powerplant Mall pop-up until the end of May.
BLACKBOUGH Swim just screams main character energy with its cool boho vibe, fun colors and sexy cuts. Beach babes can check out their new styles at their Powerplant Mall pop-up until the end of May.Photograph courtesy of @blackboughswim/IG
NEKID Swimwear is a popular choice not only for their trendy designs, comfortable wear, and variety of styles, but also for their wide range of sizes, some of which go up to 4XL.
NEKID Swimwear is a popular choice not only for their trendy designs, comfortable wear, and variety of styles, but also for their wide range of sizes, some of which go up to 4XL. Photograph courtesy of @blackboughswim/IG
DREAMING of your perfect swimsuit? For Sew Local, ‘every body is a bikini body,’ and they can customize the best swimwear for your body – whether it’s from an existing design or one all your own.
DREAMING of your perfect swimsuit? For Sew Local, ‘every body is a bikini body,’ and they can customize the best swimwear for your body – whether it’s from an existing design or one all your own. Photograph courtesy of nekidswimwear.com
LOVIN’ LOCAL SWIMWEAR
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FOUNDED by friends Patricia Gonzalez and Margaux Alampay, Coral Manila is designed with comfort, confidence and coverage in mind – for the beach-loving gal.
FOUNDED by friends Patricia Gonzalez and Margaux Alampay, Coral Manila is designed with comfort, confidence and coverage in mind – for the beach-loving gal. Photograph courtesy of @coralmanila/IG
AT Float Swimwear, comfort, movement and versatility are woven, figuratively speaking, into their swimsuits. They focus on timeless designs and flattering cuts, and use fabric with universal protection factor, for a fuss-free day under the sun.
AT Float Swimwear, comfort, movement and versatility are woven, figuratively speaking, into their swimsuits. They focus on timeless designs and flattering cuts, and use fabric with universal protection factor, for a fuss-free day under the sun. Photograph courtesy of float_swim/IG
IMAGINE swimwear that’s fun and whimsical — that is exactly what you can expect from Eighth Mermaid’s bikini sets. Polka dots, ruffles, frills — what more could a girl want?
IMAGINE swimwear that’s fun and whimsical — that is exactly what you can expect from Eighth Mermaid’s bikini sets. Polka dots, ruffles, frills — what more could a girl want? Photograph courtesy of eighthmermaid.com /ig
ON their website, it says that Caparica Swim is ‘for the ocean loving soul’ – designed for girls who love to surf and spend their days riding the waves.
ON their website, it says that Caparica Swim is ‘for the ocean loving soul’ – designed for girls who love to surf and spend their days riding the waves. Photograph courtesy of caparicaswim.com
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