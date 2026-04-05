Summer perk-me-up essentials

When the national weather bureau announced in late March that “it’s summer,” a tiny argument ensued among some of this paper’s Life team, some of whom declared summer always starts on 1 March. Weather changes notwithstanding, there can be no doubt that the Philippines’ best-loved season is here.

The escape route from price hike headaches is not always via grand getaways, though that is always welcome. These days, a little creativity goes a long way, and all you need are some “essentials.”

Set the mood

From outdoor adventures to relaxed gatherings at home, summer time can be anything from spritzing light and breezy fragrances that evoke coastal memories to bold and alluring scents for sun-filled days and warm evenings.

Prep the gear

Keep those boots away for now and free your feet in sandals that offer support other than style. Your travel bags must have those compartments and pockets that help keep your travels organized and stress-free. Lastly, a functional, sturdy yet lightweight luggage with vibrant aesthetics should be in your arsenal as a travel warrior.

Keep fresh and bright

Warm-weather beauty calls for lightweight formulas and travel-ready tools that keep skin radiant and hair polished throughout the season. Lightweight formulas help keep skin fresh, smooth and naturally radiant throughout the day.

Keep skin hydrated and glowing in the heat with Filorga’s skincare essentials formulated to support a smooth, refreshed complexion. The Optim-Eyes 3-in-1 eye contour cream and Optim-Eyes Sheet Mask help revive tired-looking eyes, while Meso-Mask enhances radiance. Completing the routine, the Hydra-Hyal Serum and Hydra-Hyal Cream deliver layered hydration for smoother, plumper-looking skin.