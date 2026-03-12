Kylie Verzosa shines in Terra: Here are some styling tips

Every collection at Solá forms its own world, shaped by different needs, energies and ways of moving through life. From a signature shapewear line that centers confidence, strength and support, to lines focused on intimacy and self-expression through invisible essentials, and accessories designed to complement each experience — each piece reflects a unique dimension of how we experience our bodies and the spaces we move in.

Now, a new world enters: Terra — where everyday life finds its form and becomes your ultimate go-to for essential wear. A shared space for both masculine and feminine energies, it redefines essentials not merely as the foundation of an outfit, but as the pieces that shape it. Grounded in simplicity, versatility and quiet confidence, Terra aims to turn everyday essentials into an extension of personal expression — pieces that move with you and empower you.

The brand recently launched Basic Essentialwear Collection, a first step into refined everyday wear and the new standard for must-have staples. This curated set of thoughtfully-designed tops and a skirt features pieces created to stand beautifully on their own, defined by clean lines, intentional cuts and refined finishes — every design feels complete the moment you put it on, no layering or styling tricks required.

More than just basics, Solá’s Essentialwear Collection reflects a more considered approach to everyday dressing. Guided by an understanding of fit, movement and silhouette, it embraces the idea that simplicity can still feel deliberate, polished and quietly powerful. Designed to live in the space between dressed up and undone, these pieces move effortlessly with you — easy enough for everyday wear yet elevated enough to feel thoughtfully refined.

“With Terra: The Basic Essentialwear Collection, we wanted to create essentials that feel complete on their own,” shared Verzosa, creative visionary behind the line. “Pieces that women can reach for every day; effortless, versatile and designed with intention, while still carrying the same attention to fit and comfort that defines our shapewear.”

At the heart of Terra lies a wardrobe built on quiet intention, with pieces designed to feel effortless yet considered, minimal yet expressive. Each silhouette is crafted from breathable, skin-loving fabrics and shaped through clean lines, subtle details and thoughtful construction, allowing the pieces to move naturally with the body while maintaining a refined, modern ease.