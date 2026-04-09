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DFPC targets sales lift with Travel Fest

DFPC’s new travel campaign offers up to 20 percent off selected items each weekend in major outlets, including NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3, Clark, Fiesta Mall and Luxe Duty Free.
DUTY FREE
DUTY FREE
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Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC) is pushing to drive sales and strengthen revenue streams with a new travel campaign this month.

“The initiative reflects our continued efforts to strengthen retail engagement within the country’s primary gateways,” DFPC said in a statement on Thursday.

DUTY FREE
Duty Free eyes sales lift with Travel Fest

The state-run firm said the campaign, offering up to 20 percent off selected items each weekend, seeks to match traveler demand while maintaining commercial activity in key locations.

Campaign spans major outlets

The campaign spans major outlets, including NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3, Clark, Fiesta Mall and Luxe Duty Free, targeting increased transactions through discounts, in-store promotions, and raffle incentives.

As an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, DFPC continues to expand its retail footprint and revenue streams, leveraging high-traffic travel hubs to capture spending from both Filipino and international travelers.

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Duty Free Philippines
Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC)
new travel campaign

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