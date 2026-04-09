DFPC targets sales lift with Travel Fest

The state-run firm said the campaign, offering up to 20 percent off selected items each weekend, seeks to match traveler demand while maintaining commercial activity in key locations.

Campaign spans major outlets

The campaign spans major outlets, including NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3, Clark, Fiesta Mall and Luxe Duty Free, targeting increased transactions through discounts, in-store promotions, and raffle incentives.

As an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, DFPC continues to expand its retail footprint and revenue streams, leveraging high-traffic travel hubs to capture spending from both Filipino and international travelers.