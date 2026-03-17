P19.96 Seat Sale for Ceb Pac's 30th anniversary

For its 30th anniversary, local carrier Cebu Pacific launches another round of seat sales inspired by the year it first took to the skies: 1996.

From 17 to 22 March, travelers may book flights to domestic and international destinations on sale for as low as P19.96 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from 1 November 2026 to 31 March 2027.

Travelers flying to Manila, Cebu, Davao and Iloilo can easily explore the Philippines with CEB. From Manila’s diverse dining scene and Cebu’s island tours, to Davao’s nature escapes and Iloilo’s well-loved local delicacies, each destination offers something to discover. From these hubs, travelers can also reach Puerto Princesa to enjoy its pristine beaches and the world-famous Underground River.

Beyond the Philippines, travelers can head to Hong Kong, Japan or Thailand for city sights, cultural landmarks and street food adventures via CEB’s major hubs. From Manila, direct flights also connect to Taiwan and China, known for their unique blend of traditional heritage, scenic landscapes and iconic urban attractions.

Besides the seat sale, CEB is also offering 30 percent off partner hotel bookings made from 8 to 31 March. The promo is valid for stays from 1 April to 31 December 2026, at the following partner hotels:

Amorita Resort (Bohol)

Discovery Resorts

Discovery Primea (Makati)

Go Hotels

Go Hotels Plus

Grand Summit Hotel General Santos

Summit Hotels and Resort

The Funny Lion

Guests may avail of the offer by entering a special code found in their itinerary receipt after booking a CEB flight. The code can be used when booking directly through the participating hotel partner's official website.

CEB currently operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East. For an enhanced travel experience, passengers may avail of Go Easy when booking and get discounts on check-in baggage and seat selection. Pre-ordered meals are also available online, with options including Beef Adobo, Grilled Chicken Wrap and Pinoy Spaghetti.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.