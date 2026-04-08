Lucena resident pleads for brighter streets as mayor tours abroad

He directed his appeal to the local government unit, stressing the hazards for everyday commuters: “So, nananawagan po ako sa LGU. Sana po maayos ang kalsada. Ipaayos po ang mga ilaw para mas maging safe. Napakadilim. Kapag walang ilaw ganyan siya kadilim. ‘Yung mga lubak nakakabutas ng gulong. Kailangan ng ilaw para makita ang daan,” he said.

The plea comes amid Mayor Alcala’s habitual absence due to his out-of-town and international trips with Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo, leaving constituents increasingly frustrated with what they see as missing leadership.

Social media chatter has grown as sightings of Alcala with Bernardo multiply, raising concern over the city’s upkeep. The mayor was last seen holding hands with Bernardo at a mall in Thailand, celebrating her 30th birthday, and reports suggest the couple is now in Bhutan.