Farmers test cheaper fertilizer mix

Under the approach, fertilization begins with ammonium sulfate during seedbed preparation, followed by nitrogen-rich inputs in the early growth stage. As the crop develops, farmers shift to balanced nutrient formulations to support root strength and plant health, before applying potassium-based fertilizers later in the cycle to improve grain quality.

A key component of the method is the use of fish amino acid, an organic supplement applied multiple times throughout the growing period. This alternative input helps supply nitrogen, improve soil condition, and support plant growth while reducing reliance on costly synthetic fertilizers.

The DA said the initiative aligns with efforts to shield farmers from global price swings, particularly as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect fuel and fertilizer costs. By combining traditional inputs with locally sourced alternatives, the program seeks to stabilize expenses and improve farm profitability.

“This is just one of several protocols we are testing nationwide as part of a broader push for regenerative farming aimed at eventually minimizing, if not eliminating, the use of inorganic fertilizers. The ongoing energy crisis presents an opportunity to accelerate these efforts,” Tiu Laurel said.

If expanded, the program could help farmers manage rising costs while maintaining stable rice production.