Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the value of agriculture and fisheries output rose 2.9 percent to P452.22 billion from April to June 2026, based on constant 2018 prices.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the latest figures showed that investments in farm modernization are beginning to translate into higher productivity and improved livelihoods for farmers and fisherfolk.

“This strong second-quarter performance shows the Marcos administration’s farm modernization agenda is delivering results where they matter most, on our farms and in rural communities,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Higher productivity is translating into better incomes for farmers and fisherfolk while strengthening a sector that provides livelihoods to nearly four in 10 Filipinos and powers growth across the countryside,” he added.

Crops remained the biggest contributor to overall agricultural output, accounting for 55 percent of the sector’s total value at P248.90 billion, up 1.6 percent year on year.

Palay production led the gains, with its production value increasing 5.7 percent following stronger planting activity after the temporary suspension of rice imports during the previous harvest season. Corn production value also posted a slight 0.8-percent increase.

Poultry recorded the fastest growth among major subsectors, with production value rising 6.3 percent to P79.84 billion, while livestock output increased 3.6 percent to P61.83 billion, supported by the continued recovery of hog production from African swine fever.

Fisheries also posted growth, expanding 2.7 percent to P61.64 billion during the period.

Tiu Laurel said the stronger performance provides additional support as the country prepares for possible production challenges from El Niño.

“These gains also give us a stronger buffer against the production slowdown we expect from El Niño in the fourth quarter,” he said, adding that the government will continue investing in irrigation, mechanization, climate-smart technologies, quality seeds, post-harvest facilities and market access.

The Agriculture chief also pointed to expanding export opportunities for Philippine farm products as another potential growth driver for the sector in the coming months.