DA warns food prices surge continuing

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that food inflation for the bottom 30 percent of households rose to 3.7 percent in March from 1.9 percent in February, with cereals, fish and vegetables driving the increase.

“To protect our farmers and fisherfolk from rising costs and keep food accessible, we are combining financial assistance with securing inputs such as fertilizers,” Tiu Laurel said.

He cited ongoing programs, including Benteng Bigas and Meron Na, alongside infrastructure projects such as farm-to-market roads and post-harvest facilities.

Despite the interventions, the department acknowledged that prices may remain elevated in the near term.

To address distribution bottlenecks, the DA has deployed trucks to assist vegetable farmers in Benguet and tapped state-run Food Terminal Inc. to help stabilize onion prices.

Officials are also studying additional measures, including possible price caps on imported rice, while attempting to balance affordability with protection for local producers.

The department said longer-term investments in logistics and supply chains are aimed at reducing input costs and improving market access, but the immediate challenge remains containing price pressures linked to fuel.