Marcos family spreads Easter joy online

“These photos are full of life and love! Thank you for sharing this happy moment with the public. God bless you all,” one netizen commented.

Another wrote, “Happy Easter po sa family nyo. May God bless and protect you always.”

In the photos, the First Family shared laughs around a simple table, capturing their genuine joy in their modest Holy Week celebration.

The Marcos family capped off Holy Week by spending Easter Sunday together in their home province of Ilocos Norte, embracing the occasion with warmth, gratitude and togetherness.