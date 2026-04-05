Dingdong Dantes shares family’s Easter tradition

“What I appreciated more this time was seeing how their views are slowly taking shape… their answers now carry a kind of insight that catches you off guard,” he added.

Dantes recounted how one child wished for peace, while another spoke about health in a simple but meaningful way.

“One wished for the war to stop… The other talked about broccoli… Now he wishes for everyone to be healthy so people can live longer,” he said.

The actor said one moment stood out most—when his children expressed appreciation for their parents.

“But what really stayed with me was when they said, ‘Thank you for the sacrifice, mom and dad.’ As parents, that hits differently,” he shared.

Dantes also expressed gratitude to his wife, Marian Rivera, for helping guide their children in understanding the meaning of sacrifice.

Reflecting on the message of Easter, he said the moment reminded him of a deeper spiritual truth.

“That the greatest sacrifice has already been made… and now that He has risen, maybe this is our reminder to leave behind what weighs us down and rise with Him,” he said.