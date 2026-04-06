Fishermen find P22.3-M floating shabu

The recovered items were turned over to the Quezon Provincial Forensic Unit for examination.

Investigators are now determining whether the packages were abandoned at sea or intended for distribution.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said fishermen and coastal residents play a key role in national security efforts.

“The trust and confidence of the people in their police is one of the most efficient tools against criminal elements and illegal activities,” Nartatez said.

He noted that syndicates sometimes abandon shipments due to heightened maritime patrols, allowing the packages to drift toward fishing areas.

Nartatez urged the public to prioritize safety when encountering suspicious packages.