Floating P22M shabu haul in Quezon triggers PNP coastal watch

Authorities are investigating the origin of the shipment, including whether it was abandoned at sea or intended for distribution.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said fishermen and coastal residents play a critical role in national security efforts.

“The trust and confidence of the people in their police is one of the most efficient tools against criminal elements and illegal activities. We have been witnessing the positive results of this partnership, and we have to sustain this effort for the benefit of everybody,” Nartatez said.