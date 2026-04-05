Floating P22M shabu haul in Quezon triggers PNP coastal watch

The discovery of suspected “shabu” worth P22.3 million floating near a remote island village in Patnanungan, Quezon has prompted the Philippine National Police to strengthen coastal surveillance by mobilizing seaside communities as watchdogs against narcotics smuggling.
The illegal drugs, weighing about 3.28 kilograms, were found drifting at sea and reported by a fisherman on Good Friday, 3 April. The recovered packages were turned over to the Quezon Provincial Forensic Unit for examination.
Authorities are investigating the origin of the shipment, including whether it was abandoned at sea or intended for distribution.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said fishermen and coastal residents play a critical role in national security efforts.
“The trust and confidence of the people in their police is one of the most efficient tools against criminal elements and illegal activities. We have been witnessing the positive results of this partnership, and we have to sustain this effort for the benefit of everybody,” Nartatez said.
He added that the incident highlights the importance of public cooperation in intercepting illegal drugs before they reach communities.
The PNP said drug syndicates may abandon shipments due to intensified maritime patrols, with packages sometimes drifting into fishing areas and posing risks to civilians.
Nartatez urged the public to exercise caution when encountering suspicious items.
“Safety is the priority. Do not touch or open the packages as they could be dangerous or contaminated. Immediately mark the location if possible, stay away, and report it to the nearest police station or Maritime Group unit right away,” he said.