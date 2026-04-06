AIC highlights people-driven approach to airport experience

Meanwhile, operations at Bohol-Panglao are anchored on routine maintenance and coordination among airport teams to maintain safety and reliability. Personnel said consistent monitoring and preventive measures allow passengers to move through the airport with minimal disruption.

Frontline staff also play a key role in shaping visitor experience. Customer service personnel assist passengers with inquiries and navigation, helping ease travel-related stress while promoting the local culture and hospitality of the destination.

AIC said these efforts contribute to broader outcomes, including improved connectivity, tourism, and economic activity, as airports serve as links between communities and opportunities.

The company also pointed to Mactan-Cebu International Airport as a benchmark for passenger experience, citing feedback from international delegates who noted the airport’s arrival process and hospitality.

As it expands its operations, AIC said it will continue to focus on service-driven initiatives and community engagement, positioning airports not only as transport hubs but as gateways that shape travel experiences.