AIC upgrades runway game

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has upgraded most of the runway surfaces at Laguindingan International Airport (LIA), improving infrastructure quality and enhancing the passenger travel experience by supporting safer and more reliable flight operations.

The rehabilitation works, covering runway repainting, inspections, rubber removal, and crack repairs, aim to maintain optimal runway conditions at the country’s seventh-busiest gateway and Mindanao’s second-busiest airport.

“As the operator of Laguindingan International Airport, we take a proactive approach to maintaining and improving critical airside infrastructure. These runway enhancements reflect our ongoing responsibility to ensure that the airport remains capable of supporting current operations while preparing for future demand,” said AIC vice president and head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz.

The maintenance works were carried out in coordination with aviation authorities to ensure that activities align with national safety and operational standards while minimizing disruption to airport operations.

Ongoing process

“Sustaining airport infrastructure is an ongoing process that relies on cooperation between regulators and airport operators. Continued coordination across stakeholders helps ensure that facilities like Laguindingan International Airport remain well-maintained and capable of supporting the region’s growing connectivity needs,” said Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) director-general Lieutenant-General Raul L. Del Rosario, AFP (Ret.).

For passengers, these technical improvements at LIA translate into smoother and safer takeoffs and landings, as well as more reliable airport services.