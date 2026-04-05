Laguindingan undergoes reliability, safety boosts

LIA is the main gateway to Northern Mindanao, serving the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, and the provinces of Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte and Bukidnon.

The airport connects one of the country’s most dynamic regions to key domestic and international destinations.

It is fully owned and managed by AIC, the infrastructure investment platform of the Aboitiz Group, founded in 2015, which develops and operates critical assets across airports, water and wastewater, and digital infrastructure.

Opened in June 2013, the airport replaced the old Lumbia Airport in Cagayan de Oro City, offering modern facilities designed to accommodate the region’s growing passenger and cargo demands.

“While these improvements take place behind the scenes, they play a critical role in delivering a seamless passenger journey at Laguindingan International Airport. In keeping with our overall vision for Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, safer and more efficient airside operations translate to more reliable flights and an overall better airport experience,” AIC vice president and head of airports Rafael Aboitiz said.

At LIA’s apron level or the paved area designated for aircraft parking, new and refreshed markings have been installed to provide clearer guidance for aircraft and ground personnel. These improvements help streamline aircraft movement on the ground, contributing to more efficient turnarounds and minimizing potential delays.

World-class gateways

AIC Airports (currently composed of LIA, Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), and Mactan-Cebu International Airport is undertaking the development and modernization of LIA and BPIA over the short- to medium-term beginning in 2025, as part of a broader transformation under the multi-year concession agreements awarded by the government in 2024.

Through airport public-private partnerships, AIC Airports aims to strengthen domestic and regional connectivity, support local tourism, and contribute to economic development by enabling more efficient movement of people and commerce —connecting people, places and possibilities.