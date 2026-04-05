QCPD nabs 20 wanted persons in citywide operation

Also arrested was alias “Robertson,” 33, of General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite, who was nabbed in Barangay Masambong by La Loma Police Station 1 for robbery. Police said the suspect has multiple prior offenses, including robbery, illegal gambling, firearms violations, and drug-related cases.

In separate operations, police units also arrested several other most wanted persons, including alias “Adrian,” wanted for murder; alias “Jesus,” facing charges of frustrated murder; alias “Jay Jay,” charged with robbery with violence; and alias “Laroa,” wanted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The QCPD said the courts that issued the warrants will be notified following the arrests.

“This success is proof that Team Kyusi’s anti-criminality operations remain active and ongoing as we continue to maintain peace and order during Holy Week for the safety and security of the public,” said QCPD director Randy Glenn Silvio.