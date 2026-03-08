Two homicide suspects arrested during QCPD Warrant Day

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported this Sunday, 08 March 2026, that its “Warrant Day” operations led to the arrest of two of the region’s most wanted persons with pending homicide cases.

Officers from the Holy Spirit Police Station 14 served a warrant of arrest to an alias “Gabriel,” 25 years old, at the station’s custodial facility at around 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Gabriel, identified as a most wanted person from the Police Regional Office 4A, has a pending case for attempted homicide at Branch 3 of the Metropolitan Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) in Antipolo City. Authorities also uncovered previous murder charges linked to October 2017 and a more recent incident in February 2026.