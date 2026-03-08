Two homicide suspects arrested during QCPD Warrant Day

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported this Sunday, 08 March 2026, that its “Warrant Day” operations led to the arrest of two of the region’s most wanted persons with pending homicide cases.
Officers from the Holy Spirit Police Station 14 served a warrant of arrest to an alias “Gabriel,” 25 years old, at the station’s custodial facility at around 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Gabriel, identified as a most wanted person from the Police Regional Office 4A, has a pending case for attempted homicide at Branch 3 of the Metropolitan Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) in Antipolo City. Authorities also uncovered previous murder charges linked to October 2017 and a more recent incident in February 2026.
Earlier that day, alias “Rejuso” was detained under a warrant for homicide issued by Branch 216 of the Regional Trial Court in Quezon City. The suspect was arrested at his residence in Barangay Commonwealth and is recorded as the fifth most wanted person by the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO).
The QCPD stated that its weekly operation, conducted every Friday, resulted in 32 other arrests of various wanted individuals across the city.