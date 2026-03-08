QCPD ‘warrant day’ ops net most wanted fugitives

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested two of the region’s most wanted fugitives and 32 others during “Warrant Day” operations Friday, authorities announced Sunday.

The operations, conducted weekly by the QCPD, focused on individuals with pending warrants for serious crimes, including homicide.

Officers from the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) served a warrant at 3 p.m. Friday to a 25-year-old suspect identified as alias “Gabriel,” who was already being held in the station’s custodial facility for separate matters. Gabriel is listed as a most wanted person under the Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon).

The warrant, issued by the Antipolo City Metropolitan Trial Court in Cities Branch 3, is for attempted homicide. Authorities noted the suspect is also linked to a 2017 murder case and a more recent incident in February.

Earlier that day, police arrested a suspect identified as alias “Rejuso” at his residence in Barangay Commonwealth.