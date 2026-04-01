Travel insurance ‘cheaper than milk tea’ launched

Miss Universe 2024 Continental Queen for Asia Chelsea Manalo, for example, makes sure to have insurance from a reliable provider every time she travels.

“Something that I would really give as a traveling tip to people next time is to really get insured, no matter where you’re going — whether it’s a short or long trip — and even if a company is paying for your trip or if you’re going to pay for your own travel — a family or a solo trip,” she said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE during the launch of Palawan Pawnshop’s ProtekTODO microinsurance product last week in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

“It’s actually nice to really get insured whether you’re a solo traveler or traveling with your family,” she said, noting that the new microinsurance product “is so affordable and easy access to use.”

“Especially when I have to book a flight right away, it’s just on their app, which is so convenient,” he attested.

Lisa Castro-Sabado, chief business development officer, Palawan Group of Companies, explained during the launch that ProtekTODO was launched to shield one and one’s loved ones from life’s unexpected turns, such as natural disasters and wars like the Middle East conflict.