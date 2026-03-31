Andres Muhlach smitten by Kai Montinola’s charm

Without even trying, former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Kai Montinola is effortlessly giving AshDres (the portmanteau for Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach) a “third wheel” angle.
Montinola and Andres, caught in what seemed like serious banter during an event, was an unavoidable sight for AshDres fans, who silently fumed over the scenario.
The Star Magic artist, in support of Muhlach, watched the Bagets musical — not just once but twice. During her second viewing, she was reportedly in the company of Muhlach’s friends.
The son of Charlene Gonzales and Aga Muhlach is obviously smitten with Montinola’s charm, even asking his friends to accompany the Kapamilya actress during her second time watching his musical.
Olviga, in a past interview, admitted that Muhlach is just a friend, hinting that no ligawan has happened between them.
Muhlach and Olviga were launched as a loveteam in the 2025 Wattpad series Ang Mutya ng Section E. From there, they also teamed up in their debut film Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna, released in September last year.
Mom defends son Brent Manalo from malicious issues
Not one to sit back and watch her son Brent Manalo be openly attacked on social media, Maria Ellica Manalo took to X (formerly Twitter) to address disparaging rumors about her son’s sexuality.
On Reddit, the Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition grand winner was romantically linked to Connor Homan, Angelica Panganiban’s brother-in-law.
It was alleged that Manalo and Homan were borrowing items from each other and were living together.
There were also rumors that the two have since gone their separate ways and that Manalo now has a new boyfriend.
Amid these seemingly baseless claims, Manalo’s mother, Maria Ellica, came to her son’s defense.
“As a mother, it breaks my heart to see my son being targeted by false accusations and a completely fabricated narrative. No parent should have to watch their child’s name be dragged through lies. But let me be clear, my silence should never be mistaken for weakness,” she wrote on X.
Calling the claims “not harmless gossip but defamation,” she stressed that “these stories are false, malicious and clearly intended to damage his name and reputation.”
“As a mother, I will not allow lies to define my child. I know the truth, and I stand by him completely,” she added.
Gerald Anderson dieted for a ‘teleserye’ scene
A consummate artist, Gerald Anderson fully embraced the demands of his character Jalil, a devoted Muslim whose serene existence was shattered by fate, driving him to seek justice.
Anderson revealed that he did not eat to physically prepare for a fight scene with Richard Gutierrez’s character in .
“I have one scene where I was chasing the character of Richard. I was half-naked and holding a knife. I went on a diet,” he shared.
“He didn’t eat the whole day,” Gutierrez added.
Playing a Moro warrior, Anderson felt it was necessary to be physically fit for the role.
Blood Vs Duty begins airing on 6 April on free TV and other ABS-CBN platforms.