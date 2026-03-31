Andres Muhlach smitten by Kai Montinola’s charm

The Star Magic artist, in support of Muhlach, watched the Bagets musical — not just once but twice. During her second viewing, she was reportedly in the company of Muhlach’s friends.

The son of Charlene Gonzales and Aga Muhlach is obviously smitten with Montinola’s charm, even asking his friends to accompany the Kapamilya actress during her second time watching his musical.

Olviga, in a past interview, admitted that Muhlach is just a friend, hinting that no ligawan has happened between them.

Muhlach and Olviga were launched as a loveteam in the 2025 Wattpad series Ang Mutya ng Section E. From there, they also teamed up in their debut film Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna, released in September last year.

Mom defends son Brent Manalo from malicious issues

Not one to sit back and watch her son Brent Manalo be openly attacked on social media, Maria Ellica Manalo took to X (formerly Twitter) to address disparaging rumors about her son’s sexuality.