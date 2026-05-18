Chelsea Logistics trims expenses as fuel costs surge

At the company’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, President and CEO Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy said Chelsea Logistics is trying to shield operations from the global oil crisis.

“To mitigate the impact of the 2026 global oil crisis,” Damuy said, the company is implementing bunker adjustment factors, government-regulated rate adjustments, and aggressive route optimization to offset soaring diesel prices and keep services “fuel-efficient and commercially viable.”

Chelsea Logistics is also tightening operational controls to improve vessel efficiency and limit downtime.

Damuy said the company kept its tankers and tugboats nearly fully operational by expanding its spare-parts suppliers and speeding up drydocking, minimizing off-hire days and avoiding disruptions from global shipping delays.

Meanwhile, CFO Darlene S. Agus-Binay said 2025 earnings were driven by core operations after 2024 profits were boosted by gains from debt restructuring and property settlements.

The company said EBITDA rose 55 percent, driven by stronger cash generation from core businesses and a shift toward “high-quality, repeatable earnings.”

In December 2025, Chelsea Logistics took delivery of the 67-meter MV Starlite Resilience, which started operations in February. The vessel now serves the Roxas-Caticlan-Odiongan-Batangas-Romblon-Magdiwang-Culasi route.