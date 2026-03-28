Travel insurance ‘cheaper than milk tea’ launched

“It’s actually nice to really get insured whether you’re a solo traveler or traveling with your family,” she said, noting that the new microinsurance product “is so affordable and easy access to use.”

“Especially when I have to book a flight right away, it’s just on their app, which is so convenient,” he attested.

Lisa Castro-Sabado, chief business development officer, Palawan Group of Companies, explained during the launch that ProtekTODO was launched to shield one and one’s loved ones from life’s unexpected turns, such as natural disasters and wars like the Middle East conflict.

“Whether it’s a medical emergency, trip cancellation, lost baggage, or unexpected delays, we’ve got you, or you and your family covered. Enjoy financial security, peace of mind and emergency assistance whenever you need it — plus, declared dependents are covered for up to 25 percent of the benefits for added protection,” the company added in its website.

For as low as P39, which is “cheaper than a glass of milk tea,” said the company’s executives, to P379 depending on the plan, a person can already get a travel insurance that is effective from the start to the end of one’s trip, or from one to 14 days. Claims, according to the executives, are also easily processed through the pawnshop’s 3,500 branches nationwide.