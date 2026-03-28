Travel insurance ‘cheaper than milk tea’ launched

Due to the ongoing Middle East crisis, tens of thousands of travelers remain stranded in the Middle East, following the cancellation of over 50,000 flights in major transport hubs like Qatar, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with over a million affected globally.
While travel hassles like these are unexpected, their impact can be buffered through proper preparation.
Miss Universe 2024 Continental Queen for Asia Chelsea Manalo, for example, makes sure to have insurance from a reliable provider every time she travels.
“Something that I would really give as a traveling tip to people next time is to really get insured, no matter where you’re going — whether it’s a short or long trip — and even if a company is paying for your trip or if you’re going to pay for your own travel — a family or a solo trip,” she said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE during the launch of Palawan Pawnshop’s ProtekTODO microinsurance product early this week in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.
“It’s actually nice to really get insured whether you’re a solo traveler or traveling with your family,” she said, noting that the new microinsurance product “is so affordable and easy access to use.”
“Especially when I have to book a flight right away, it’s just on their app, which is so convenient,” he attested.
Lisa Castro-Sabado, chief business development officer, Palawan Group of Companies, explained during the launch that ProtekTODO was launched to shield one and one’s loved ones from life’s unexpected turns, such as natural disasters and wars like the Middle East conflict.
“Whether it’s a medical emergency, trip cancellation, lost baggage, or unexpected delays, we’ve got you, or you and your family covered. Enjoy financial security, peace of mind and emergency assistance whenever you need it — plus, declared dependents are covered for up to 25 percent of the benefits for added protection,” the company added in its website.
For as low as P39, which is “cheaper than a glass of milk tea,” said the company’s executives, to P379 depending on the plan, a person can already get a travel insurance that is effective from the start to the end of one’s trip, or from one to 14 days. Claims, according to the executives, are also easily processed through the pawnshop’s 3,500 branches nationwide.
The travel insurance is in addition to the company’s insurance programs that cover health, school, business, accidents and even pets.
“Peace of mind… and education are what we’re really giving our clients since we opened in 1985 as a company,” Castro-Sabado affirmed.
“So I think that’s one of the best travel tip I could give — to really get protected,” Manalo vouched. “Also, travel light and enjoy!”