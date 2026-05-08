Filipino enough

The Philippines has always been a nation shaped by migration, sacrifice, and separation. Millions of Filipinos leave home not because they want to discard their identity, but because their survival demands it.

Overseas Filipino workers spend years away from home so their children can have the opportunities they never had. Many of their children grow up studying in foreign schools, speaking with foreign accents, and navigating cultures far different from their parents’ — but that does not erase the blood, history, and sacrifices that firmly tie them to this country.

To dismiss them for where they were born or raised is to misunderstand the very story of the Filipino family itself and its struggles for dignity.

Legally, the issue is not debatable. Article IV, Section 1 of the Constitution clearly states that those whose father or mother is a Filipino citizen at the time of their birth are themselves Filipino citizens. The Philippines follows the doctrine of jus sanguinis, citizenship by bloodline, not jus soli, or citizenship determined by birthplace.

In other words, Philippine citizenship is inherited through parentage, not geography. Bea Windorski did not become Filipino only when she obtained a Philippine passport, as some claim. Through her mother, she has always been Filipino by constitutional right.

But beyond the law lies something even deeper.