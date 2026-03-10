Ahtisa Manalo joins Sparkle GMA Artist Center

Miss Universe Philippines Ahtisa Manalo has officially joined Sparkle GMA Artist Center, marking her entry into the entertainment industry under the Kapuso network.

The contract signing was held Tuesday in the presence of GMA executives Annette Gozon-Valdes and Joy Marcelo, along with Sparkle senior talent manager Tracy Garcia.

The event formally welcomed Manalo to GMA’s roster of artists.

Speaking to reporters after the signing, Manalo expressed gratitude for the network’s warm reception.

“I’m very thankful for the very warm welcome of GMA,” she said. “I can’t ask for a better family than GMA. Thank you, thank you so much.”

Manalo rose to international prominence after representing the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, where she finished as third runner-up.

During the coronation night, she drew attention for her runway presence, first appearing in a white two-piece during the swimsuit segment before returning to the stage in a shimmering silver evening gown.

With her signing under Sparkle GMA Artist Center, Manalo is expected to expand her career beyond pageantry into television, media and other entertainment projects.