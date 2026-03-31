SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

Brent Manalo’s mom hits back at ‘false’ rumors

Brent Manalo’s mom hits back at ‘false’ rumors
Instagram
Published on

Brent Manalo’s mother, Maria Ellica Manalo, took to X to defend her son against circulating online rumors, calling the claims “false” and “malicious.”

The issue stemmed from speculation linking Manalo to Connor Homan, brother-in-law of Angelica Panganiban. Online chatter claimed the two were living together and had since split, with further rumors suggesting Manalo had a new partner.

Brent Manalo’s mom hits back at ‘false’ rumors
AJ Raval todo-tanggol sa amang si  Jeric Raval

Addressing the allegations, Maria Ellica said the claims were baseless and harmful.

“As a mother, it breaks my heart to see my son being targeted by false accusations and a completely fabricated narrative. No parent should have to watch their child’s name be dragged through lies. But let me be clear, my silence should never be mistaken for weakness,” she wrote.

Brent Manalo’s mom hits back at ‘false’ rumors
‘Which presidential son was harassed? None!’

She stressed that the posts go beyond gossip, describing them as defamatory.

“These are not harmless gossip but a defamation… false, malicious, and clearly intended to damage his name and reputation,” she said.

Maria Ellica ended her statement with a message of support.

“As a mother, I will not allow lies to define my child. I know the truth, and I stand by him completely.”

brent manalo

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph