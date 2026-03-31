Brent Manalo’s mom hits back at ‘false’ rumors

Brent Manalo’s mother, Maria Ellica Manalo, took to X to defend her son against circulating online rumors, calling the claims “false” and “malicious.”
The issue stemmed from speculation linking Manalo to Connor Homan, brother-in-law of Angelica Panganiban. Online chatter claimed the two were living together and had since split, with further rumors suggesting Manalo had a new partner.
Addressing the allegations, Maria Ellica said the claims were baseless and harmful.
“As a mother, it breaks my heart to see my son being targeted by false accusations and a completely fabricated narrative. No parent should have to watch their child’s name be dragged through lies. But let me be clear, my silence should never be mistaken for weakness,” she wrote.
She stressed that the posts go beyond gossip, describing them as defamatory.
“These are not harmless gossip but a defamation… false, malicious, and clearly intended to damage his name and reputation,” she said.
Maria Ellica ended her statement with a message of support.
“As a mother, I will not allow lies to define my child. I know the truth, and I stand by him completely.”