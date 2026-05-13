Chelsea Fernandez says she lost P100K after coronation ball

Alongside a video showing her emotional final walk as reigning Miss Cosmo Philippines, Fernandez revealed what allegedly happened after the pageant festivities ended.

“She doesn’t know it yet, but after this event, she’ll lose P100k after leaving it in the car she booked, and no one will help and cooperate,” she wrote in the clip.

In the caption, Fernandez admitted she felt devastated by the incident.

“I don’t know anymore. I feel devastated,” she said.

Fernandez did not specify which transport network service she used that night, leaving questions unanswered regarding the incident.

Her post quickly gained attention online, with supporters expressing sympathy and frustration over the alleged lack of assistance she received while attempting to recover the money.

Several followers noted how difficult it must have been to lose such a large amount, especially after months of preparation and responsibilities tied to her pageant reign.

The emotional post came just days after Fernandez formally passed on her Miss Cosmo Philippines title to Bella Ysmael during The Miss Philippines coronation ball.

Despite the incident, Fernandez continued to receive support from fellow candidates and members of the international pageant community.

Among those who reached out was reigning titleholder Yolina Lindquist, who shared a heartfelt tribute to Fernandez.

“On your journey, you led with more than just beauty and impact, you were a change maker for mangroves, a role model for women and girls, a friend for many to lean on, and for me, a gained sister that I never knew I needed,” Lindquist wrote.

Before competing internationally, Fernandez also represented Sultan Kudarat in Miss Universe Philippines 2025, where she earned recognition for her advocacy work and stage presence.