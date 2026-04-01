Man arrested for child abuse in Makati





According to the SPD, the arrest stemmed from a warrant issued for violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.



In a statement, SPD District Director PBGEN Randy Y. Arceo lauded the operatives for their work, saying the district remains focused on tracking individuals facing charges related to child abuse.



“We remain committed to protecting the vulnerable, especially children, by ensuring that those accused of abuse are brought before the court to answer for their actions,” Arceo said.