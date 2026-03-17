Stalker arrested for cyber sexual harassment in Pasig

“We have operation conducted by our Eastern District Anti‑Cybercrime Team wherein one individual was arrested … Ito ay gender‑based online sexual harassment,” Asueta said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The complainant — identified only as “Amy,” a 21‑year‑old student, told investigators the harassment began in August 2022, when she was still a minor and a neighbor of the suspect.

According to her account, the suspect first made contact via Facebook and sent an explicit video. Despite being blocked, the man allegedly continued to pursue her over time by creating multiple social media accounts.

Over the past three years, the suspect reportedly offered the woman money in exchange for sex on at least three separate occasions — in September 2023, February 2025, and just weeks before his arrest.

Amy told investigators she feared the unwanted attention and contacted the authorities when the suspect persisted.

The suspect faces legal action for gender-based online sexual harassment under the Safe Spaces Act, in addition to grave coercion charges under the Revised Penal Code, linked to violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.