Online ‘abuser’ behind bars

Police Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta, acting director of the PNP-ACG, announced the arrest during a Tuesday press briefing, classifying the incident as gender-based online sexual harassment.

The complainant, a 21-year-old student identified as alias “Amy,” told investigators the harassment began in August 2022 when she was a 17-year-old minor and a neighbor of the suspect. According to police reports, the suspect first contacted her via Facebook and sent an explicit video.

Although the victim blocked the account, the suspect allegedly created multiple social media profiles to continue the pursuit.

Over the last three years, the man reportedly offered the woman money for sexual favors on at least three occasions, with offers increasing from P5,000 to P10,000 in February 2026.

“The victim was subjected to cyber-stalking since 2022 until now,” Asueta said. “The suspect sent indecent messages and made sexual offers. That is why our victim came to our office to complain.”