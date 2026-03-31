SM malls power EVs during Holy Week travels

As Filipinos hit the roads this Holy Week, EV drivers have a convenient way to keep moving without worrying about rising fuel costs: over 160 electric vehicle charging stations at SM Supermalls nationwide. SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, says motorists can recharge their vehicles while enjoying the shopping, dining, and leisure options at SM malls along their journey.

“By making EV charging accessible in familiar community spaces, we aim to make sustainable travel practical and convenient for everyday trips and holiday road trips alike,” SM Cares said.