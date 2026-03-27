Sun‑Powered Spaces: How SM Is Transforming Malls into Energy Hubs

To reduce congestion to the power grid and improve power availability to the communities it serves, SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) has implemented the use of rooftop solar power systems across its properties and nationwide network of SM Supermalls.
Since its pioneering installation of solar panels over SM North EDSA in 2014, clean solar energy generated through SM is now large enough to power a city as large as Mabalacat, Pampanga or Mandaue, Cebu.
“The use of solar power enables SM Supermalls to elevate the service we provide to our customers by embedding sustainability into our daily operations,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan. “When Filipinos visit their most-loved SM malls, they are entering a space that actively helps preserve the environment through responsible resource management, reducing carbon emissions while ensuring more resources remain available for our surrounding communities.”
Maximizing space makes room for energy efficiency
SM currently utilizes 65 hectares of space for its rooftop solar panels — which is almost as big as the entire SM Mall of Asia complex, but has also applied innovative ways to maximize mall space for energy efficiency.
Across the SM Mall of Asia’s MOA Sky, solar panels have been seamlessly integrated into the walkway that wraps around the property — doubling as overhead covering for mallgoers strolling and enjoying leisurely walks.
By utilizing this space, SM generates enough power to run 1,000 escalators a day or power 1,800 homes for a month.
Another innovative application of means to harness solar power can be found in SM City Bicutan’s solar-powered parasols decorating its Sky Garden. The understated use of the solar-powered parasols not only add to the Sky Garden’s ambience but also provides functional use as nighttime lighting for customers of surrounding establishments.
The parasols efficiently provide five hours of nighttime lighting for only three hours of daytime charge, effectively reducing the need to use electricity throughout the evening until the mall’s closing time.
“Our approach to building malls that satisfy our customers and stakeholders go beyond giving them what is expected. We believe it is up to us to be proactive in enriching the mall-going experiences of Filipinos by investing in seamless, sustainable solutions that allow us to preserve natural resources for many years to come,” Tan said.