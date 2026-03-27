Sun‑Powered Spaces: How SM Is Transforming Malls into Energy Hubs

To reduce congestion to the power grid and improve power availability to the communities it serves, SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) has implemented the use of rooftop solar power systems across its properties and nationwide network of SM Supermalls.

Since its pioneering installation of solar panels over SM North EDSA in 2014, clean solar energy generated through SM is now large enough to power a city as large as Mabalacat, Pampanga or Mandaue, Cebu.