SM City La Union opens EV charging station to support sustainable travel

Mall officials said the facility aims to support the growing number of EV users by providing a reliable and accessible charging point within a commercial hub. The service is currently offered free of charge.

With more drivers transitioning from fuel-powered vehicles, the availability of charging infrastructure has become a key factor in promoting the adoption of electric mobility. The EV station at SM City La Union is expected to benefit motorists traveling within the city as well as those taking longer trips across the Ilocos Region.

SM, which has been rolling out EV charging stations in its properties nationwide, positions the initiative as part of its broader push toward sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

The company said that expanding EV infrastructure in its malls is intended to contribute to reduced carbon emissions while offering added convenience to customers.

The opening of the EV charging station in La Union marks another step in integrating sustainable transport solutions into everyday destinations, as more Filipinos explore cleaner alternatives for mobility.